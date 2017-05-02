Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Katsina Has Reduced Governance Cost By 40%, Says Masari – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Katsina Has Reduced Governance Cost By 40%, Says Masari
THISDAY Newspapers
The Governor of Katsina State, Hon. Amina Bello Masari, has said his administration has successfully reduced government expenditure by as high as about 40 per cent in the past two years. He also said the state was able to recover lost grounds in

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.