Katsina NLC laments poor CONHESS implementation

Posted on May 2, 2017

NIGERIA Labour Congress, NLC, in Katsina state has expressed concern over poor implementation of CONHESS for health workers in the state. The state chairman of NLC, Comrade Tanimu Saulawa who spoke at May Day celebration yesterday, said some health workers in the state were yet to start enjoying CONHESS. Saulawa said although government had implemented […]

