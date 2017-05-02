Katsina NLC laments poor CONHESS implementation

NIGERIA Labour Congress, NLC, in Katsina state has expressed concern over poor implementation of CONHESS for health workers in the state. The state chairman of NLC, Comrade Tanimu Saulawa who spoke at May Day celebration yesterday, said some health workers in the state were yet to start enjoying CONHESS. Saulawa said although government had implemented […]

The post Katsina NLC laments poor CONHESS implementation appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

