Katsina sets aside N400m for nutrition programme
KATSINA State government has set aside N400 million for nutrition programme for 2017. The assistant secretary, state Committee on Food and Nutrition, Yahaya Ismaila stated this yesterday while speaking to newsmen. Ismaila said the amount was part of N200 million that was approved in 2016 but was not utilised for implementation of the nutrition programme. […]
