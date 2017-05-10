Katsina United Eye Two New Signing

By Salifu Usman, Abuja

By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) campaigner, Katsina United, are considering move for FC Abuja right back, Olanyinka Yusuf as well as Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) FC winger, Bari Anyaki ahead of the resumption of the NPFL second stanza.

The changi boys, who have proved that their promotion to the NPFL was not a fluke by end the first stanza of the league 11th on the log, want to maintain impressive performance in the second round of the NPFL season.

LEADERSHIP Sports learnt that both players were discovered during the last Sunday’s FCT Federation Cup final played between FC Abuja and FRSC FC with the players scoring for their respectively clubs. FRSC FC won the cup by beat FC Abuja 4-2 on penalty after the regulation time ended 2-2.

Olanyinka, who joined FC Abuja from FRSC FC this season, said it has been his dream to play for Katsina United and it would be ‘exciting’ to join ‘Changi Boys’ ahead of the second stanza of the 2017 NPFL season.

He commended Katsina United chairman, Alhaji Aminu Balele Kurfi for believing in his ability and vowed to disappoint him.

“It is the opportunity I am been looking for and thank God that it has finally come. I am grateful to the chairman of Katsina United for believing me and I’ll not disappoint him.

It has been my dream to play for Katsina United even when they were in Nigeria National League (NNL),” Olanyinka said.

FRSC FC winger, Bari Anyaki also admitted that he is flattered by the Katsina United interest in his service, saying he will fight to make the first team.

“I am really pleased and excited because I want to play for big club and thank God that Katsina United are interest in me. If I eventually sign for the club, I’ll work hard to make the team,” Anyaki said.

Meanwhile, Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari is planning scholarship package for Katsina United feeder team players, who dazzled Nigerians with their soccer artistry skills during the recently concluded NPFL /LALIGA U-15 tournament.

Governor Masari who was impressed with the performance of the team despite loss 3-1 to ABS FC of Ilorin in the final, described the team performance as exceptional and vowed to ensure that the young footballers achieved full potentials of their football and education.

The governor, who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on sports, Alhaji Aminu Balele kurfi, said his administration will always support excellent performance and described the young footballers as the future of Katsina United and Nigerian football.

The governor lauded the excellent performance of the team who he said have brilliantly done the state proud by reached the final of the NPFL /LALIGA U-15 tournament.

