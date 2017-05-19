Katy Perry Drops New Song ‘Swish Swish’: Is It About Taylor Swift? – Us Weekly
Us Weekly
Katy Perry Drops New Song 'Swish Swish': Is It About Taylor Swift?
Us Weekly
The drama continues! Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj teamed up for a new single “Swish Swish,” and fans are speculating that it's a Taylor Swift diss track. Both stars have publicly feuded with the “Wildest Dreams” singer. In September 2014, Swift, 27, told …
