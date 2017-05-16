Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Katy Perry films Carpool Karaoke with James Corden – Daily Mail

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Katy Perry films Carpool Karaoke with James Corden
Daily Mail
Katy was rocking her new blonde pixie cut as she showcased her vocal prowess and put her hands up dramatically to get into the spirit of things. The pop princess, who donned a funky floral patterned blouse, couldn't stop smiling as she relayed the
Katy Perry Reveals Why She Cut Off All Her Hair and the Trick She Used to Go to the Bathroom in Her Met Gala GownPEOPLE.com
Katy Perry Feels 'Very Sexually Empowered' As She Talks New Album, Hot Video, Taylor Swift Feud RumorsThe Inquisitr
09/06/17! Katy Perry reveals Release Date for New Album "Witness"BellaNaija
Just Jared –RadioandMusic.com –Contactmusic.com –Defiance Crescent News (subscription)
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.