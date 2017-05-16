Katy Perry films Carpool Karaoke with James Corden – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Katy Perry films Carpool Karaoke with James Corden
Daily Mail
Katy was rocking her new blonde pixie cut as she showcased her vocal prowess and put her hands up dramatically to get into the spirit of things. The pop princess, who donned a funky floral patterned blouse, couldn't stop smiling as she relayed the …
Katy Perry Reveals Why She Cut Off All Her Hair and the Trick She Used to Go to the Bathroom in Her Met Gala Gown
Katy Perry Feels 'Very Sexually Empowered' As She Talks New Album, Hot Video, Taylor Swift Feud Rumors
09/06/17! Katy Perry reveals Release Date for New Album "Witness"
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!