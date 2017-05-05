Katy Perry, John Legend, Bette Midler Outraged by Obamacare Repeal Vote

House Republicans voted Thursday (May 4) to approve a controversial health care bill, that would repeal and replace specific elements of Obamacare.

Numerous artists, including Katy Perry, John Legend and Bette Midler responded on their social media accounts.

Perry told her followers to call their senators to vote down the bill. Meanwhile, Legend donated to 2018 Democratic congressional challengers.

Bette Midler said, “GOP passed a health care bill so bad they exempted themselves from it. They may live longer, but when they die, it’s straight to hell!”

Hayley Williams of Paramore positioned the day’s “May the 4th be with you” theme and shared a meme drawing parallels between the U.S. and the Galactic Empire.

See some reactions below.

ALERT House just voted to repeal the ACA & “defund” @PPFA. Call your Senators to stop the bill→ https://t.co/ajUaoStvhP #IStandWithPP — Katy Perry (@katyperry) May 4, 2017

Has someone put together a list of dem challengers I can donate to to oust republicans in swing districts? — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 4, 2017

GOP passed a health care bill so bad they exempted themselves from it. They may live longer, but when they die, it’s straight to hell! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) May 4, 2017

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Katy Perry, John Legend, Bette Midler Outraged by Obamacare Repeal Vote appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

