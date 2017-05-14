Kaweesi murder suspects cry out over torture

The 13 suspects who were arrested in connection with the murder of former Police Spokesperson Felix Kaweesi have cried out over the torture they are going through at Nalufenya prison located in Jinja. The suspects were appearing before the Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court where they appealed to the magistrate about the conditions they were going through at Nalufenya, they complained of grievous bodily harm and being starved.

The suspects showed off scars and marks of torture the police allegedly put them through. Relatives of the suspects who had turned up in court broke down on seeing the physical state of their loved ones. The suspects have since been transferred to Luzira prison. FDC has written to the Chief Justice demanding the closure of the facility.

