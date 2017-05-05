Kaweesi murder suspects moved to Luzira from Nalufenya

Thirteen people arrested in connection to the murder of former Assistant Inspector of Police (AIGP) Andrew Felix Kaweesi, his bodyguard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Wambewo have been produced before Nakawa Magistrate court amidst tight security. They were further remanded to Luzira prison until May 18 as inquiries into their case continues.

The suspects pleaded to court about torture in detention, no medication or food in their detention. They were in tears, limping, some without shirts and bruised which led to their relatives who were in court bursting into tears.

They asked presiding Grade 1 Magistrate Noah Ssajabi that they be removed from Nalufenya Police Cells and be transferred to Luzira prison, which prayer the magistrate granted, adding that he had no jurisdiction to address their plight. They face charges of aggravated robbery, murder and terrorism.

It is alleged that on March 17 this year with malice they caused the death of AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi, his body guard Erau and driver Wambewo , about 100 meters from his home in Kulambiro, Nakawa Division in Kampala.

Limping – some showing clear signs of injuries – men arrested for the murder of #Uganda police spokesman #Kaweesi‘s murder brought to court pic.twitter.com/cZxfDCjMQc — Michael O’Hagan (@micoh) May 5, 2017

The post Kaweesi murder suspects moved to Luzira from Nalufenya appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

