Kaweesi murder suspects number 20, appear at Nakawa court

Posted on May 18, 2017 in News, Uganda | 0 comments

FILE PHOTO: The first batch of Kaweesi murder suspects in court recently. PHOTO @MICOH

Twenty people  including a woman who were arrested in connection with the murder of former AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi have appeared before Nakawa Magistrate Court again on Thursday and sent back on remand to Luzira Prison until June 1.

According to State Prosecutor Joyce Anyango the investigations into this case are still incomplete.

Ayub Sauda, and 19 men led by Abdu Rashid Mbaziira appeared before Grade one Magistrate Noah Ssajjabi looking better than they did last time, although some still limping. They then complained of torture, and were moved from Nalufenya to Luzira where they are now.

They are  facing charges of  murder,  terrorism and aaggravated robbery.

Its alleged  that the the suspects on March 17, 2017 at Kulambiro in Kampala district shot dead AIGP Felix Kaweesi, his body guard  Kenneth Erau and his driver  Godfrey Wambewo.

