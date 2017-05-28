Kazaure charges corps members to acquire extra skills

Brig. Gen. Sulaiman Kazaure, Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has advised corps members to acquire extra business skills in camp in order to have a guaranteed future.

Kazaure, who is on a duty tour of NYSC orientation camps in the South-west zone, gave the advice at the Iyana Ipaja orientation camp in Lagos on Sunday.

According to him, the days of white-collar jobs are over and the only way for survival, currently, is skills acquisition.

He said that camps were meant for orientation and should be an enclosed environment with regimented activities.

The DG pleaded with the corps members to adjust themselves to the minimal discomfort that may come their way during the orientation.

He also asked them to take advantage of any form of skills acquisition programme offered to them.

The director-general congratulated them for being part of those undergoing the scheme this year.

“I want you to consider yourselves blessed for the opportunity to serve Nigeria.

“I urge you all to be focused and pay attention to all the skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development programmes within the scheme.

“The NYSC has, in the last few years, recorded a great paradigm shift in its orientation course contents.

“It is tailored towards being a responsive, responsible and result-oriented agency.

“The dearth of white-collar jobs, which led to an army of unemployed and restive youths, made this shift very germane and compelling.

“I do not want you to start seeking for jobs where they do not exist at the end of your service year.

“I want you to create your own jobs; let people serve you as there are no more white collar jobs,’’ Kazaure said.

He urged the corps members to strive to understand the ‘dos and don’ts’ of their host communities and respect their cultures and traditions.

The director-general also urged them to be security conscious and avoid night parties and lone movements.

He, however, assured the corps members that NYSC was committed to giving priority to their welfare.

The Lagos Coordinator of the NYSC, Mr Muhammed Momoh, said that 2,577 ‘Batch A’ corps members were deployed to the state for orientation.

He said that facilities needed to ensure the comfort of the corps members were fully in place.

The post Kazaure charges corps members to acquire extra skills appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

