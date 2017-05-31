Kazinda gets another 5 year jail sentence in OPM case

Uganda’s Anti-Corruption Court has for a second time handed a 5-year jail sentence to the former Principle Accountant in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Geoffrey Kazinda.

This after finding him guilty of conspiring with three others to defraud government of sh316 million worth of fuel drawn by non-existent OPM vehicles that were meant to carry relief to disaster victims.

Justice Lawrence Gidudu also sentenced Kanzinda’s co-accused persons to fines ranging from sh10 to 50 million reasoning that they jumped on the theft bandwagon after their master planner Kazinda had crafted the plot.

Beatrice Keezabu a clerk from the OPM will pay sh50 million after the judge found out that she facilitated the said theft by entering false enteries in Fuel Order Forms well knowing that no fuel had been drawn .

Other convicts Shamim Masembe had Hussein Katumwa will have to pay sh10m each for helping Kazinda realise the fruits of his crimes as they let their fuel station, former Caltex Ntinda, to be used as the conduit of the theft.

The judge however ordered that if Keezabu, Masembe and Katumwa fail to pay their respective fines, each serves a one year imprisonment term at Luzira prison.

The four convicts have also been ordered to refund to government the stolen sh316 million shillings on top of not being employed in public service for a period of ten years.

