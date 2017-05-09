KCCA eyes firmly on sealing Uganda Super league title

Kampala Capital City Authority Football Club (KCCA FC) need just a point in the remaining three league games to officially retain the Uganda Premier league title.

Ahead of the league game against Lweza FC at Phillip Omondi stadium on Tuesday, KCCA FC prime target will be making sure they clinch the title as soon as possible.

Team manager,Mike Hillary Mutebi believes the game against Lweza is important because it seals the title and also prepares the team ahead of continental engagement.

“We are taking the game very seriously because we are using it as preparation for the CAF Confederation Cup against FUS Rabat and above all if we win it, we will be champions,” the manager intimated to www.kccafc.co.ug.

At 57 points in 27 games, KCCA FC is five points adrift of second placed SC Villa yet with a game in hand and thus a positive result against Lweza will be enough for Mike Mutebi charges to successfully retain the title.

