Kcee: “You Praise Rihanna But Slam Me. Why?” – Singer To His Fashion Critics

He posted: I ve watched you all shower praises on Rihanna for this outfit but if it’s me now all of you will instantly turn into fashion professors and carry the matter for una head like Lai Mohammed Senegalese jellof rice…. oh well I love you too mami. No problem God dey. #desire #tender #romanticcall …

