KDF to recruit cadets, specialist officers – The Star, Kenya

Posted on May 15, 2017


KDF to recruit cadets, specialist officers
The Kenya Defence Forces has begun a month-long recruitment for general service cadets and specialist officers. The force will be recruiting constabularies and tradesmen and women. On Monday, the recruitment will take place in Nyeri, Laikipia, Bomet
