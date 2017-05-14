Kebbi Govt. releases N274.4m for payment of students registration fees, scholarship, others

Gov. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the release of N274.4 million for the payment of the students registration fees and scholarship to students in foreign institutions. . This is contained in a statement by Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari, the press secretary to the governor and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday. According to…

The post Kebbi Govt. releases N274.4m for payment of students registration fees, scholarship, others appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

