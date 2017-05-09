Kebbi Govt. to establish leather recycling factories

The Kebbi State Government says it will engage unscheduled local government staff for a proposed leather recycling programme aimed at reducing waste of hides and skin.

The state Commissioner for Environment, Alhaji Muhammad Marafa, made this known at NUJ Ministerial Briefing in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

“We will engage youths in the programme; we will use the redundant staff or employ the services of casual workers to assist in ensuring the programme succeeded and also making state wastes leather-free”, he said.

He said the state government would establish the recycling factories in Argungu, Gwandu,Yauri and Zuru emirates, adding that the government could not afford to establish the factories in all the 21 local government areas.

He said his ministry surveyed all the mining sites to ascertain the potentials and illegal mining.

“We have come to a conclusion that the illegal miners should not be illegal; we have issued them licenses to continue their activities as their activities would not hamper in any way the Federal Government’s exclusive mining activities.

“We observed most of the miners are youths who needed employment or anything to fend for themselves, hence we allowed them to group into cooperative societies”, he said.

Marafa also said about 86 kilometres had been covered in the Great Green Wall (GGW) programme.

He stressed that although the programme was in collaboration with the federal government, the state still maintained the plantations.

He said government would start planting seeds distributed in the 21 local government areas especially areas bordering Niger and Benin Republics, to prevent desert encroachment.

“We are making all necessary arrangements to invite concerned stakeholders to take part in the planting before rainy season.”

Marafa advised the people to desist from unnecessary cutting down of trees and to reciprocate government’s efforts in that direction.

The post Kebbi Govt. to establish leather recycling factories appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

