Kebbi Police Arrest Ritualist, 15 Criminal Suspects

BY YAHYA SARKI, Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested a ritualist , one Danbaba Umar aged 35 from Kaoje village in Bagudo local government area of the state for trespassing into burial ground to exhume human corps for rituals.

The ritualist and other 15 criminals were paraded before newsmen at the headquarters of the Kebbi State police command in Birnin Kebbi yesterday.

According to the Kebbi State Police Commissioner Ibrahim Kabiru, the

suspected ritualist went to Kaoje burial ground and ex home human corps to cut some parts of the dead body. On tip off, the police arrested the suspect.

Other suspects the CP said were arrested between January to date were 15 criminals ranging from fake currency offence , armed robbery, homicide, cattle rustling , illegal possession of arms and rape.

He said six of the armed robbers were arrested at Danko Wasagu and Shanga local government areas while 6 suspects were arrested for homicide in Zuru and Ribah.

CP Kabiru said also the suspects have since been charged to court and a number items ,cash including weapons were sized from the criminals by the police.

He lamented the increase in road accidents in the state which he said was raising ‘’ Road accident is becoming very very alarming , last number of accident recorded were 25 , death 41 but this year alone we have recorded 47 fatal cases and 89 persons lost their lives.

The post Kebbi Police Arrest Ritualist, 15 Criminal Suspects appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

