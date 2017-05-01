Kebbi SSG Bags Traditional Tittle

The emir of Yauri in Kebbi State , Muhammad Zayyanu Abdullahi has turbaned the Secretary to Kebbi State Government , Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri as the new Fagacin Yauri .

The turbaning ceremony took place at the palace of the emir in Yauri on Saturday and was witnessed by the state deputy , governor, Alhaji Samaila Yombe Dabai who represented Governor Bagudu at the event.

During his remarks at the occasion, the emir stated that he conferred and turbaned Babale Umar with the title of new fagacin Yauri because of his immense contribution in bringing peace and development to Yauri emirate .

He charged the new fagacin to have fear of God in all his dealings and prayed that the new title will propel him to continue to serve humanity to the best of his ability.

‘’ It is our tradition to confer traditional title to those who contributed in the development of the emirate and peaceful coexistence amongst the people ‘’, he said .

In his remarks , the new fagacin Yauri , Alhaji Babale Umar assured the emir of renewed commitment to the development of the emirate and promised to emulate the legacies of his late father , Malan Umaru.

