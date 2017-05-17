Kebbi State University Gets 1 Million Dollars From Gates Foundation For Research Projects.

Kebbi State University Of science and Technology got about one Million dollars from gates foundation for her research project. This is to assist the institution move to a greater height. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has expended one million dollars on three research projects at the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero. …

The post Kebbi State University Gets 1 Million Dollars From Gates Foundation For Research Projects. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

