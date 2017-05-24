Keeper Valdes to leave Boro – Belfast Telegraph
Keeper Valdes to leave Boro
Middlesbrough have confirmed g oalkeeper Victor Valdes will leave the club in June, while Victor Orta has ended his role as head of recruitment. Valdes, 35, made a total of 28 appearances last season, having joined from Manchester United, before …
Valdes to leave Middlesbrough following the club's relegation from the Premier League
Middlesbrough: Victor Valdes & Brad Guzan to leave club
Valdes to leave Boro after Premier League relegation
