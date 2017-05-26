Pages Navigation Menu

Super Eagles Nigeria play 1-1 draw with Corsica in friendly

Super Eagles Nigeria play 1-1 draw with Corsica in friendly
Pulse Nigeria
The Super Eagles of Nigeria conceded an early goal via a penalty and also equalised with a penalty. Published: 53 minutes ago , Refreshed: 46 minutes ago; Steve Dede. Print; eMail · Super Eagles of Nigeria play. Super Eagles of Nigeria. (Dan Mullan
Nigeria, Corsica friendly ends in stalematePremium Times
Kelechi Iheanacho rescues Nigeria in the hands of classic CorsicaNAIJ.COM
Super Eagles hold Corsica to draw in friendly matchDaily Post Nigeria
TheCable –The Nation Newspaper
all 7 news articles »

