Kendrick Lamar retains No. 1 spot on Billboard

May 9, 2017

American rapper and songwriter, Kendrick Lamar’s album ‘DAMN’, retains its number one reign on the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart, and has held onto the top spot for a third consecutive week. The album sold another 173,000 units that included 157 million streams in the week ending May 4, according to figures from Nielsen…

