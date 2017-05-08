Kendrick Lamar Rules Billboard Album Sales Chart – CHANNELS TELEVISION
Kendrick Lamar Rules Billboard Album Sales Chart
R&B singer Mary J. Blige and British alternative band Gorillaz could not break Kendrick Lamar's reign on the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart, as the rapper's album “Damn.” held onto the top spot for a third consecutive week. Lamar's “Damn.
