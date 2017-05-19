Kenya: 2 of 3 Kapsoya Missing Children Found Dead in Kitale – AllAfrica.com
|
AllAfrica.com
|
Kenya: 2 of 3 Kapsoya Missing Children Found Dead in Kitale
AllAfrica.com
From left: Clifford Nyambane, six, Dan Nyamweya, five, and Glen Ongagi, three. Two of the children have been found dead in Kitale. By Nation Reporter. Two of the three missing children belonging to Mr James Ratemo, a Kanu MCA candidate for Kapsoya …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!