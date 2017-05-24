Kenya: 20 Blacklisted From August Polls – AllAfrica.com
AllAfrica.com
Kenya: 20 Blacklisted From August Polls
Civil society watchdogs have flagged 20 politicians they say should not be allowed to contest in the upcoming elections over integrity issues. The Kenya Integrity Alliance on Wednesday said the politicians have unanswered questions on corruption and …
Joho, Waiguru among 20 politicians NGO wants blacklisted from poll over integrity
Kidero, Waiguru among 18 politicians barred from the August polls, details
