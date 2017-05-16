Kenya: Devolution Boss Denies Plot to Kick Out Mt Kenya MPs – AllAfrica.com
|
Kenya: Devolution Boss Denies Plot to Kick Out Mt Kenya MPs
AllAfrica.com
Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri yesterday denied claims by more than 40 legislators from Mt Kenya region that he plotted their downfall in the recent Jubilee Party nominations. Mr Kiunjuri also dismissed allegations by the MPs who met …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!