Kenya: Fractured Parties Call Delegates to Nairobi – AllAfrica.com
|
Kenya: Fractured Parties Call Delegates to Nairobi
AllAfrica.com
President Uhuru Kenyatta and his main challenger Raila Odinga have now embarked on the process of uniting their fractured troops behind them as they get the endorsement of their coalitions. The Orange Democratic Movement and Jubilee Party national …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!