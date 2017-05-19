Uhuru tells off NASA for threatening elections boycott – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Uhuru tells off NASA for threatening elections boycott
The Star, Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta with Democratic Party leader Joseph Munyao when his re-election bid was endorsed at the party's headquarters, May 19, 2017. /COURTESY. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. The President rebuked NASA for …
Intimidating IEBC, Judiciary by Opposition dictatorship – Uhuru
Kenya: Gender Equity At Core of My Regime, Says President Kenyatta
