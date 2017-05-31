Kenya: Gor Face Nyeri Side in Madaraka Day Cup – AllAfrica.com
|
Capital FM Kenya
|
Kenya: Gor Face Nyeri Side in Madaraka Day Cup
AllAfrica.com
Fifteen-time Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will be at the Kabiruini County Stadium in Nyeri Thursday afternoon for an exhibition match against Nyeri Combined. Dubbed Madaraka Day Cup, the match will be held to mark Madaraka Day, the day Kenya …
Nyeri unprepared for Madaraka Day over garbage mess
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!