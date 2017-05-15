Kenya: IEBC to Meet Parties Officials Over Election Matters – AllAfrica.com
Kenya: IEBC to Meet Parties Officials Over Election Matters
The run-up to the August 8 elections started in earnest on Saturday after political parties presented their final list of candidates to the electoral commission. By 4pm, names of 13,296 nominees — 8,346 from political parties and 4,950 aspiring to run …
