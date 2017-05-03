Kenya: Jubilee MP Denies Plotting DP Ruto Downfall – AllAfrica.com
|
Kenya: Jubilee MP Denies Plotting DP Ruto Downfall
AllAfrica.com
A Jubilee MP who unsuccessfully defended to retain his party's ticket for the seat has come out to deny claims he was leading a group of other losers to revolt against Deputy President William Ruto. Dagoretti South MP Denis Waweru, who had initially …
