Kenya: Kidero – Sonko Is a Comedian Not Fit for Leadership – AllAfrica.com
|
ZIPO.CO.KE
|
Kenya: Kidero – Sonko Is a Comedian Not Fit for Leadership
AllAfrica.com
Governor Evans Kidero has termed his Jubilee competitor senator Mike Sonko a comedian who cannot be entrusted with Nairobi leadership. Speaking to the Nation on Monday, Dr Kidero said that the Jubilee Party nominee was unsuitable for Nairobi affairs …
How Jubilee outwitted Peter Kenneth and the options he has
REVEALED: Uhuru ditched Kenneth for Sonko over damaging dossier
Miguna trains his guns on 'contaminated' media over poor coverage
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!