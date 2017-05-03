Kenya: Nasa Seeks Kenya Election Win On Anti-Government Sentiments – AllAfrica.com
|
Kenya: Nasa Seeks Kenya Election Win On Anti-Government Sentiments
AllAfrica.com
Strengthening anti-government sentiments and calling for a final liberation are at the core of the Kenya opposition's strategy to defeat President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Jubilee Party in the August election. The two-horse presidential race is taking …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!