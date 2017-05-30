Kenya: Presidential Aspirant Charged With Attempted Suicide – AllAfrica.com
Kenya: Presidential Aspirant Charged With Attempted Suicide
Presidential aspirant Peter Gichira who on Saturday tried to kill himself after being disqualified by the electoral agency has been charged and freed on bail. Mr Gichira was on Monday arraigned before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi where he denied …
Gichira needs treatment, not criminal prosecution
