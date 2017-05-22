Kenya: Standard Gauge Railway Launch Set for May 31 – AllAfrica.com
|
Kenya: Standard Gauge Railway Launch Set for May 31
AllAfrica.com
Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to launch the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line on May 31 in a ceremony to be attended by senior officials from the Chinese Government. State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu said China …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
