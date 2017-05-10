Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenya: Us Cuts Back Sh2bn Health Support Over Corruption Claims – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 10, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Kenya: Us Cuts Back Sh2bn Health Support Over Corruption Claims
AllAfrica.com
The Sh5 billion health scandal was on Tuesday thrust back into the limelight as the US government suspended financial support worth nearly Sh2.1 billion to the ministry due what it called corruption, weak accounting procedures and lack of accountability.

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.