Kenyan $2m jackpot winner Abisai doubts he will bet again
BBC News
Kenyan $2m jackpot winner Abisai doubts he will bet again
BBC News
A Kenyan punter who won a $2m (£1.6m) jackpot after correctly predicting the outcome of 17 football matches doubts he will ever bet again. Samuel Abisai, 28, won the jackpot after placing about $2 on two separate picks, betting firm SportPesa says.
