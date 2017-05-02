Kenyan $2m jackpot winner Abisai doubts he will bet again

BBC News

A Kenyan punter who won a $2m (£1.6m) jackpot after correctly predicting the outcome of 17 football matches doubts he will ever bet again. Samuel Abisai, 28, won the jackpot after placing about $2 on two separate picks, betting firm SportPesa says.



and more »