Kenya’s Ogiek win land case against government – Aljazeera.com

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Aljazeera.com

Kenya's Ogiek win land case against government
Aljazeera.com
The Ogiek people, evicted from the Mau Forest since colonial times, have won a historic battle in African land rights. 26 May 2017 18:48 GMT
Legal victory for Kenya hunter-gatherersBBC News
African Court rules Kenya violates forest people's land rightsThomson Reuters Foundation
Kenya: Ruling in Ogiek case gives hope to Indigenous peoples everywhereAmnesty International
Coastweek
