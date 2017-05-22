Kenyatta to commission SGR on May 31 in Mombasa – Independent
Kenyatta to commission SGR on May 31 in Mombasa
Uhuru (left) and Xi last week. China funded the SGR, and will support efforts for it to extend to Uganda, Rwanda and Kenya. PHOTO PSCU. Nairobi, KENYA| PSCU| President Uhuru Kenyatta will on May 31 commission the first phase of the Standard Gauge …
Uhuru to make maiden Mombasa-Nairobi SGR trip next week
