Kevin Hart, T.I. to produce, guest star on Showtime’s upcoming music biz comedy

Kevin Hart and T.I. have teamed on both movies and music in the past and this latest collaboration will explore an industry where business hours are more 5 to 9 than the traditional 9 to 5.

The post Kevin Hart, T.I. to produce, guest star on Showtime’s upcoming music biz comedy appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

