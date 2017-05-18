Keynote Speaker Snubs Dino Melaye’s Book Launch, Labels It ‘a Congregation of Deplorables’

The intended keynote speaker at Senator Dino Melaye’s book launch, Prof. Femi Odekunle, has said he did not attend the Abuja event on Monday because he had “more important things” to do.

Again, one of the important persons who were invited for the occasion, ex-Ghanaian President Jerry Rawlings, was absent.

According to Punch, Odekunle, who is also a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption headed by Prof. Itse Sagay, added that most of the people who attended the launch were “a congregation of deplorable” people.

He, however, said he and members of his committee would read the book if copies were given to them.

The paperback of the book was sold for N18,000, while the hard cover sold for N50,000

Odekunle reportedly said this during an interview on Channels Television.

He said, “Yes, I was supposed to be the keynote speaker, but because of commitments, I could not be there.

“But from the information I have read, most of the people who were there, the senators and other National Assembly members, in terms of fighting corruption, I will call them a congregation of deplorable.”

Odekunle said every arm of government was fighting corruption except the National Assembly.

He said Senate President Bukola Saraki, who is facing corruption charges, should step aside like the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Babachir Lawal.

Some of the prominent figures at the event were Senate President Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara; the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience; the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, and his FCT counterpart, Muhammad Bello.

Some prominent persons who were absent from the event include acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; ex-Ghanaian President/anti-corruption crusader, Jerry Rawlings; and the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Keynote Speaker Snubs Dino Melaye’s Book Launch, Labels It ‘a Congregation of Deplorables’ appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

