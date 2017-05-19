Keystone Bank empowers women at 2017 Okpekpe Road Race

Keystone Bank held the reins of the Women Empowerment segment at the recently concluded International Okpekpe Road Race. The Okpekpe Road Race, an annual 10km marathon organised by Pamodzi Sports Marketing Nigeria Ltd in partnership with the Edo State Government, is recognised by the International Amateur Athletics Federation (IAAF) and attracts competitors from all over Africa.

The Acting Managing Director of Keystone Bank, Mr. Hafiz Bakare, stated that Keystone Bank remained committed to supporting initiatives that empower women and youths, explaining that this was in line with the pillars of the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He added that women are the bedrock of social and moral values and as such support for programmes like this is not only significant but essential.

As part of the Women Empowerment Programme sponsored by Keystone Bank, 10 indigenous women were trained and provided with start-up kits in various vocational skills. Speaking at the event, the Group Head, Oil and Gas (Corporate Banking) at Keystone Bank, Mrs. Nnenna Kayode-Lawal, said, “beyond being one of our CSR pillars, the focus on supporting women in the society stems from the fact that women remain the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

