Keystone Bank Revamps Branches

On the heels of the announcement of the successful sale of Keystone Bank Limited and the promise of the new investors to take active steps towards turning around its operations in order to become more competitive in the sector, it appears the management of the Bank has proceeded on a drive to give a face-lift to its various branches across the country as part of the post- divestment repositioning. Bank’s customers across the country see this as a welcome development, laying credence to the earlier statement from the Bank that the new management of the bank would bring about a transformation. This, according to the bank, would not only be felt by the staff and customers of the bank through the quality of services, but one that also will be tangible.

