Keystone Bank revamps branches

On the heels of the announcement of the successful sale of Keystone Bank Limited and the promise of the new investors to take active steps towards turning around its operations in order to become more competitive in the sector, the management of the Bank has proceeded on a drive to give a face-lift to its various branches across the country as part of the post- divestment repositioning.

Our checks with some of the bank’s customers across the country revealed that a large spectrum of the customers see this as a welcome development laying credence to the earlier statement from the bank that the new management of the bank will bring about a transformation which will not only be felt by the staff and customers of the bank through the quality of services, but one that also will be tangible.

A lot of the branches have come alive with a new look and the staff now carry out their duties with a lot of confidence.

Many industry experts also believe that this will further engender a positive perception of the brand in the minds of its stakeholders.

Recall that on the 23rd of March 2017, AMCON successfully divested the assets of Keystone Bank Limited and formally handed the Bank over to the Sigma Golf-Riverbank Consortium.

These new owners appear to be moving confidently in line with their plans to reposition the bank effectively in the industry having followed due process by fulfilling all the necessary regulatory and legal approvals through a transparent process that has been hailed by industry watchers, investment analysts and discerning minds.

It will also be recalled that the process was anchored by a crack team of transaction and legal advisers including KPMG Professional Services, FBN Capital Limited, Citi Bank Nigeria Limited, Giwa Osagie & Co., Banwo & Ighodalo amongst others.

This, we discovered is quite reassuring to the customers and has bolstered their confidence in the financial institution as it embarks on its transformation.

