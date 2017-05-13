Khedira out of Coppa Italia final

Sami Khedira is expected to miss the Coppa Italia final due to injury, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed.

The Germany international suffered a hamstring problem just 10 minutes into the second leg of the Champions League semi-final tie with Monaco on Tuesday.

Khedira insisted afterwards that the injury was “nothing serious” and it was hoped that he would be ready for the Coppa showdown with Lazio on May 17.

Allegri, however, says the midfielder will be sidelined for that game and the next two Serie A matches against Roma and Crotone.

He is also a doubt for the last league game of the season against Bologna and, crucially, the Champions League final against Real Madrid on June 3.

“Seeing Khedira in the Coppa Italia final or against Crotone next week is impossible,” Allegri told a news conference. “We’ll evaluate him day by day to see about the Champions League final.”

Khedira has been a crucial part of Juve’s treble charge this season, making 44 appearances in all competitions and scoring five goals.

Juve can win their sixth Scudetto in a row if they earn a point against second-place Roma on Sunday.

The post Khedira out of Coppa Italia final appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

