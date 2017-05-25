Kibo Lotto Launched in Ethereum Test Network

In September 2016, Kibo team published the Whitepaper describing an idea of creation of the first decentralized lotto platform, which is uniform for the whole world and is based on Ethereum smart contracts. The main task of the team is to eliminate all existing drawbacks of this market for both players and affiliate partners via … Continue reading Kibo Lotto Launched in Ethereum Test Network

The post Kibo Lotto Launched in Ethereum Test Network appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

