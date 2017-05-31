Kidnapped lawmaker released
House of Representative member, Garba Durbunde, who was kidnapped by unknown gunmen around Abuja-Jere axis of the Abuja-Kaduna highway has been released
Durbunde representing Sumaila/Takai Federal Constituency, Garba Durbunde, was kidnapped by unknown gunmen around Abuja-Jere axis of the Abuja-Kaduna highway Wednesday.
The post Kidnapped lawmaker released appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!