Kidnapped Ondo Permanent Secretary Ikuomola regains freedom

The Permanent Secretary, Ondo State Hospital Management Board, Dr. Niran Ikuomola, who was kidnapped on Sunday by unknown gunmen has regained freedom.

Dr. Ikuomola was kidnapped alongside his driver on Sunday evening along the Lokoja/Abuja expressway.

As at the time of posting, it could not be ascertained if ransom was paid or not.

The post Kidnapped Ondo Permanent Secretary Ikuomola regains freedom appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

