Kidnapped Ondo Permanent Secretary, Niran Ikuomola, regains freedom

Posted on May 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Permanent Secretary of Ondo State Hospital Management Board, Dr. Niran Ikuomola, who was kidnapped along with his driver on Sunday evening has regained his freedom, a family source told DAILY POST. The medical doctor was abducted by unknown gunmen while driving along the Lokoja-Abuja expressway for a meeting in Abuja. As at the time […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

